Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,334 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Woodward worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.