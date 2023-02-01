Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,062,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,767,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 124.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,042 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.