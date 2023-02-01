Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

