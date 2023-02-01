Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Shares Up 13.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 75,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 63,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 13.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.