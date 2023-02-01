Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:RNEW traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 239,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,711. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.87.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
