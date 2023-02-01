Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RNEW traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 239,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,711. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.87.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

