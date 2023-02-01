Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,423,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,057,142 shares.The stock last traded at $80.24 and had previously closed at $76.70.

The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,726,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

