EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.80

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 42.10 ($0.52). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.54), with a volume of 515,398 shares.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

EKF Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

