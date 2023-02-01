Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Electronic Arts updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.20 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

EA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,582. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

