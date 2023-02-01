Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.07 billion-$7.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.20 EPS.

EA stock traded down $15.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. 7,016,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.59.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 164,267 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

