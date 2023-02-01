Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.48 billion.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $344.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.09.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.