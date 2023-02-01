Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 0.8%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.30. 490,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 291,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Ely Gold Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 21.98 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

About Ely Gold Royalties

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

