Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

