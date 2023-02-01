Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,467. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 240,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.