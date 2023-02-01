Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.52 billion and $1.20 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $170.89 or 0.00739786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 168.44577996 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,693,691.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.