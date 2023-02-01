Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 640.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 7,132,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,032. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

