Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 5,368,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

