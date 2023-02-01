Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $757.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $757.33.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $738.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.17.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

