Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.4%.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 101.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,077,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

