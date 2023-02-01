Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. 1,977,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

