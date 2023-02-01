Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 136.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

