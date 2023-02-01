ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.23 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 415,962 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 265,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 385,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,851 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SLYV stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 48,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,372. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

