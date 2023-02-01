ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 415,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

