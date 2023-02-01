ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,200. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

