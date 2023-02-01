ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.36. The stock had a trading volume of 545,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,801. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

