ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.