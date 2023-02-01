Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 4.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Loews by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after buying an additional 258,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 254,589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 249,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. 33,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

