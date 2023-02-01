Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 425,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

