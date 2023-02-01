Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 706,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 368,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,259. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

