Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

