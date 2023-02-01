EthereumFair (ETF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $816,968.52

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $45.27 million and approximately $816,968.52 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.74 or 0.28106764 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00590827 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.35987616 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $896,440.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.