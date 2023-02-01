Euler (EUL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00022421 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $51.41 million and $1.41 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

