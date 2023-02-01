Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $50,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

