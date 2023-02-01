Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd.
Evans Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47.
Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp
In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $50,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
