Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,428,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,266 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $71,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 40.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 33,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Everi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Everi by 985.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EVRI opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

