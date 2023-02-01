EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $17.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

