EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
EverQuote Price Performance
NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
