EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

