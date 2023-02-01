EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 704,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,509,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVgo Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of EVgo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 23.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

