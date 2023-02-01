Evmos Price Reaches $0.46 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Evmos has a total market cap of $137.00 million and $1.15 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

