Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.75% of ProShares UltraShort Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REW opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $26.71.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

