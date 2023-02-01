Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,170 ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.83% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,796,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FXP stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $75.00.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

