Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $589.48 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.