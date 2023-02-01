Evoke Wealth LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,143,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,143,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,659 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

