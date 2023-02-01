Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

