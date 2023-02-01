Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWMGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

