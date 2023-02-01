Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the first quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 5,497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

