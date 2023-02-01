Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
ProShares UltraShort Financials Stock Down 2.9 %
ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $26.32.
ProShares UltraShort Financials Profile
