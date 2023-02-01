Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Stock Down 2.9 %

ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Financials Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.