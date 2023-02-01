Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1,718.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Republic Services

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.