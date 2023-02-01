Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1,718.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic Services Stock Performance
Shares of RSG opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.