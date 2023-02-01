Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

