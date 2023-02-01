Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 5,497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Performance

SRS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

