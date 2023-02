Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.92

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.92 and traded as high as C$55.28. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$54.67, with a volume of 263,884 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Qu├ębec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

