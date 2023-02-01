Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.92

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.92 and traded as high as C$55.28. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$54.67, with a volume of 263,884 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

