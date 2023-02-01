Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

